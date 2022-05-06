Advertisement

Prestonsburg’s Jada Slone signs with UPIKE

By John Lowe
May. 6, 2022
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Blackcat will stay in the Big Sandy Valley.

Prestonsburg volleyball player Jada Slone signed her letter of intent to play at UPIKE the next four years.

”I’m looking forward to the friends I’m going to make and the experience I’m going to gain from (Coach) Obed (Quiles) and the coaches and the staff and I’m real excited to better myself,” Slone said.

Slone was among Prestonsburg’s leaders in blocks, kills and digs in 2021.

