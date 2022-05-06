Advertisement

Pair of Hazard baseball players sign with Alice Lloyd

A pair of Bulldogs will play at Alice Lloyd the next four years.
By John Lowe
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a good day for the Hazard Bulldogs baseball program.

Garrett Miller and Dawson Duff both signed with Alice Lloyd College on Friday.

Miller has been among the Bulldogs’ leaders on the mound with a 1.44 ERA across 34 innings so far this season.

”It feels good,” Miller said. “It feels good to be able to have this opportunity to continue my career playing the sport that I’ve always played. It’s just a blessing.”

Duff is among Hazard’s home run leaders with 13 so far.

“It felt great,” Duff said. “When you have the chance to go on an play just the sport that you love, at the next level it feels great.”

