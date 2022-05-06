Pair of Corbin athletes sign to play at next level

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A couple of Redhounds made their commitments to compete at the next level official on Thursday afternoon.

Corbin swimmer Jacob Black signed to continue his career at Liberty. He helped the Redhounds to an appearance in states and finished with a time of 52.42 in the 100 yard butterfly in the state finals.

Redhound soccer player Xavier Keck also signed. He will continue his career at the University of the Cumberlands. Keck scored two goals during the 2021 season, helping Corbin to a 13th Region title.

