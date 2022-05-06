Advertisement

Pair of Corbin athletes sign to play at next level

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A couple of Redhounds made their commitments to compete at the next level official on Thursday afternoon.

Corbin swimmer Jacob Black signed to continue his career at Liberty. He helped the Redhounds to an appearance in states and finished with a time of 52.42 in the 100 yard butterfly in the state finals.

Redhound soccer player Xavier Keck also signed. He will continue his career at the University of the Cumberlands. Keck scored two goals during the 2021 season, helping Corbin to a 13th Region title.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard - May 5, 2022
Isaiah Zuidema and Justin Barker sign with Alice Lloyd.
Trio of Martin County soccer players sign letters of intent
Shelby Stewart signs with Alice Lloyd College.
Corbin’s Shelby Stewart signs with Alice Lloyd
Andrew Ford signs with Asbury Basketball
Hazard’s Andrew Ford signs with Asbury Basketball