Advertisement

Officer returns to work to save life of 2-year-old child, officials say

The Woodstock Police Department said officer B. Dixon saved the life of a 2-year-old child who...
The Woodstock Police Department said officer B. Dixon saved the life of a 2-year-old child who was not breathing by performing CPR.(Woodstock Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Gray News) - Officials in Georgia are praising the work of a local officer who helped save the life of a child Thursday night.

The Woodstock Police Department reports officer B. Dixon was on his way home when a call came in regarding a 2-year-old child not breathing.

A department spokesperson said instead of continuing home, Dixon was close by and took the call to be first at the scene.

The officer immediately began performing CPR and was able to resuscitate the child. Woodstock police said the boy was taken to a local hospital and doing well after the incident.

The department thanked Dixon for being a hero to the family and for representing the agency and city well.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged in a fatal explosion.
Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 18, injures dozens
A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the region until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Remember, turn...
Severe storms winding down, but flooding threat continues
Road Closed
Part of Highway 80 closed in Floyd County due to rock slide
Photos Courtesy: Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook
Update: I-75 back open following major crash in Rockcastle County
FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American...
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj’s father