Advertisement

Man charged in Dave Chappelle attack pleads not guilty

FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington on Oct. 27, 2019. A man charged in an attack on comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl pleaded not guilty Friday to four misdemeanors.(Owen Sweeney | Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged in an attack on comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl pleaded not guilty Friday to four misdemeanors.

Isaiah Lee, 23, entered the not guilty pleas in a Los Angeles courtroom to charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

Lee, who remains jailed, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 meters) from Chappelle, whose lawyer called in to the hearing to request the protective order.

Authorities say Lee was arrested Tuesday night after rushing the stage during Chappelle’s set in the last of a four-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl that was part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival.

He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife, according to police, who released a photo of the weapon.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office determined that he had not committed any felonies and referred the case to the LA city attorney’s office, which charged him with the four misdemeanors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills at least 9, injures 40
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Stocks end rocky week with their 5th straight weekly decline
Racetrack damage in Pulaski County
High-speed winds damage popular southern Kentucky racetrack
President Joe Biden is set to announce on Friday that five major U.S. manufacturers have made...
Biden plugs manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron Mostofsky, right, who is...
Man who stormed Capitol in caveman costume gets prison