High-speed winds damage popular southern Kentucky racetrack

Racetrack damage in Pulaski County
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURNSIDE, Ky. (WYMT) - Track workers will be spending their weekend cleaning up at the Lake Cumberland Speedway in Pulaski County.

Just after 2:00 p.m. in the Burnside community, storm winds damaged several buildings at the racetrack. Some of the damaged items include signs, fencing and more.

The track owner, Brandon Hardgrove, said he and other workers heard a loud roar, then were heartbroken to see the damage.

The track’s sign was down, buildings toppled over, signs ripped apart and even Porta Potties destroyed. Several utility poles and a lighting system just put in were also destroyed or at least heavily damaged.

“It is just devastating,” said Hardgrove. “We have put so much into the Lake Cumberland Speedway after we opened back up after we closed down for a few years. We have built it into something that I had a vision for. To walk out and see our dreams just crushed.”

He said, despite the damage, they will work get through this and have their race next weekend.

