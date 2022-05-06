High School Scoreboard - May 5, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scores reported by the KHSAA and submitted to WYMT by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Bluegrass United 9, Somerset Christian School 2

Boyd County 12, Morgan County 1 (5 innings)

Corbin 7, North Laurel 3

Estill County 16, Lee County 1 (3 innings)

Garrard County 6, Southwestern 0 (5 innings)

Harlan 16, Pineville 1 (4 innings)

Jackson County 9, Williamsburg 7

Knox Central 11, Middlesboro 2

Lawrence County 6, Wheelersburg OH 1 (Peoples Bank Classic)

Magoffin County 5, Elliott County 1 (5 innings)

Martin County 16, Tolsia WV 6 (5 innings)

Paintsville 10, Wolfe County 0 (5 innings)

Pike Central 6, Floyd Central 1

Pikeville 10, Ridgeview VA 0 (6 innings)

SOFTBALL

Belfry 15, Phelps 0 (3 innings)

Breathitt County 12, Powell County 5

Corbin 5, South Laurel 1

Estill County 2, Bryan Station 0

Floyd Central 8, Magoffin County 5

Hancock County TN 10, Bell County 1

Knox Central 10, Clay County 5

Lawrence County 11, Ashland Blazer 1 (5 innings)

Letcher Central 3, Pike Central 2

Lexington Catholic 12, Rockcastle County 0

Lynn Camp 16, Barbourville 2 (5 innings)

McCreary Central 14, Williamsburg 5

Morgan County 17, West Carter 7 (6 innings)

North Laurel 5, Jackson County 2

Owsley County 1, Jackson City 0

Paintsville 10, Knott Central 7

Whitley County 13, Harlan County 2 (5 innings)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.