High School Scoreboard - May 5, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scores reported by the KHSAA and submitted to WYMT by 11 p.m.
BASEBALL
Bluegrass United 9, Somerset Christian School 2
Boyd County 12, Morgan County 1 (5 innings)
Corbin 7, North Laurel 3
Estill County 16, Lee County 1 (3 innings)
Garrard County 6, Southwestern 0 (5 innings)
Harlan 16, Pineville 1 (4 innings)
Jackson County 9, Williamsburg 7
Knox Central 11, Middlesboro 2
Lawrence County 6, Wheelersburg OH 1 (Peoples Bank Classic)
Magoffin County 5, Elliott County 1 (5 innings)
Martin County 16, Tolsia WV 6 (5 innings)
Paintsville 10, Wolfe County 0 (5 innings)
Pike Central 6, Floyd Central 1
Pikeville 10, Ridgeview VA 0 (6 innings)
SOFTBALL
Belfry 15, Phelps 0 (3 innings)
Breathitt County 12, Powell County 5
Corbin 5, South Laurel 1
Estill County 2, Bryan Station 0
Floyd Central 8, Magoffin County 5
Hancock County TN 10, Bell County 1
Knox Central 10, Clay County 5
Lawrence County 11, Ashland Blazer 1 (5 innings)
Letcher Central 3, Pike Central 2
Lexington Catholic 12, Rockcastle County 0
Lynn Camp 16, Barbourville 2 (5 innings)
McCreary Central 14, Williamsburg 5
Morgan County 17, West Carter 7 (6 innings)
North Laurel 5, Jackson County 2
Owsley County 1, Jackson City 0
Paintsville 10, Knott Central 7
Whitley County 13, Harlan County 2 (5 innings)
