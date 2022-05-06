Advertisement

Floyd County bridge closed due to crash damage

Road closure announced.(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One bridge in Floyd County has been closed for repairs after it was damaged in a crash earlier this week, according to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A crash Tuesday night on the KY-550 Joseph Gearheart Bridge, crossing Brush Creek, significantly damaged a guardrail. The bridge has been closed at mile point 2.05.

The bridge has been barricaded by officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet with warning signs and message boards placed at each end of the road.

The 90-year-old bridge was scheduled for replacement this summer, but the project will now start ahead of schedule next week.

Drivers can take a detour provided by KY-80 via KY-7 at Garrett or KY-550 at Eastern.

The new bridge is expected to open in August.

