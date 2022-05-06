Advertisement

Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note from owner

Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a backpack full of her favorite toys.(Wisconsin Humane Society via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (Gray News) - A dog was found tied to a fire hydrant in a neighborhood in Green Bay earlier this week, and the situation has since went viral.

But the Wisconsin Humane Society showed compassion to the dog’s owner, who they say very clearly loved the dog.

The 6-year-old mixed breed named Baby Girl was left tied to a fire hydrant with a backpack full of her favorite toys and a heartbreaking note from her owner, citing struggles with medical complications and being unable to care for the dog.

The humane society said the way the leash was secured was so the dog wouldn’t be hit by a car, and the owner leaving her in a populated neighborhood ensured that she would be found quickly.

A post from the shelter reads, “We are so sorry you had to part with your best friend. It’s evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life. We see your love in the bag you carefully packed with all of her favorite things ... We see your love in how happy and healthy Baby Girl looks. And we see your love in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her when you no longer could.”

Baby Girl will be up for adoption soon, but for now, she’s getting lots of attention and love from the people at the humane society.

While giving up a pet can be traumatic, the humane society wants people to know they can bring an animal to the shelter directly if they need to say goodbye and find them a new forever home.

Copyright 2022 Gray News, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Should we stop changing the clock? Lawmakers debate making daylight saving time permanent
Should we stop changing the clock? Lawmakers debate making daylight saving time permanent
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
Getaway car of escaped inmate, former corrections officer found in Tennessee, police say
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
UN races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant
Katie Wright, center, stands beside activist Toshira Garraway and her son, Damik Bryant, during...
Daunte Wright’s mother briefly detained after recording traffic stop
Bin full of emergency supplies.
Home’s hidden room has big reveal on video