BB King named head coach at Breathitt County

BB King during Knott Central's win over Prestonsburg on Dec. 4, 2021.
BB King during Knott Central's win over Prestonsburg on Dec. 4, 2021.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - BB King’s time away from the game did not last long.

King has told WYMT that he has taken the head boys basketball coaching job at Breathitt County. The move comes less than a week after he officially resigned from the boys’ basketball coaching job at Knott Central.

During his 12 seasons in Hindman, King led the Patriots to five 14th Region titles.

The Bobcats return several players from a squad that reached the All “A” state championship this past season.

