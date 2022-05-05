Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Overturned tractor trailer causing delays in Perry County

Photo Courtesy: Hazard Fire Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Hazard Fire Department Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

First responders with the Hazard Fire Department are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer near the entrance to Hardee’s on Highway 15 in Hazard.

We do not know when the incident happened or how long it will take to clear the crash.

We are working to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded most of our region to a level 2 out of 5 slight risk...
Second system approaching, severe storms possible Friday
PSC approves Kentucky Power Sale - 11:00 p.m.
PSC approves Kentucky Power Sale - 11:00 p.m.
EKU dorm workers union - 11:00 p.m.
EKU dorm workers union - 11:00 p.m.
Small Business Week - 11:00 p.m.
Small Business Week - 11:00 p.m.