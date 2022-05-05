Severe Weather Alert Day in place ahead of Friday storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been an active work week around the mountains, and we’ve got another chance at scattered showers and strong thunderstorms in the forecast before we settle down during the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve enjoyed plenty of sunshine around the region this afternoon, but changes are returning as we head into tonight. Clouds will continue to increase, and that will bring with it a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Most of these should behave but I can’t rule out heavy rain or gusty winds as lows fall back into the lower 60s.

We are back to the active weather as we close the work week out on Friday. After the morning round works out, we’ll have to keep an eye to the west as we see the potential for some clearing during the late morning and early afternoon hours. That will help get us into the mid 70s for highs but also bring us instability for more strong storms in the afternoon. The region remains under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather as this afternoon batch works in with large hail damaging winds the main threat, though we can’t rule out an isolated tornado.

Overnight, the cold front scoots to the east, keeping clouds and leftover showers with us, but allowing lows to fall into the middle 50s overnight.

The Weekend and Beyond

Those of you who maybe have outdoor plans for Derby Day, listen up! We’re keeping an eye on the leftover moisture behind our storm system on Saturday that could keep us shrouded in clouds and keep pesky showers around during the daytime hours. This wouldn’t be an all-day rain by any means, but it would be around during the afternoon. We’ll also stay cooler than normal as highs only make it into the middle 60s during the daytime hours. However, better weather is on the way!

Sunnier skies look to return for our Mother’s Day on Sunday along with wonderfully warm temperatures in the middle 70s. Sunday, by far, is looking like the best of the next 7 days! I say that despite the sunshine continuing into the new work week as a much drier pattern takes over. But it also looks to be a rather hot pattern shaping up as well as highs work into the lower to middle 80s. It’ll be a taste of summer as we head into the second week of May!

