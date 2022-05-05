Second system approaching, severe storms possible Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While most of your Thursday looks dry and fairly nice, conditions will change quickly as we head toward the end of the week and the first part of the weekend.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start the day dry with temperatures running generally in the low to mid-50s. We will make a run at the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds until late this afternoon when the clouds take over. We will stay dry until later this evening when scattered showers and storms return to the region. Those will continue off and on overnight as the second system of the last seven days moves in on Friday. Lows will drop into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

Once the system fully moves in on Friday, it could be close to a washout at times. Strong to severe storms are also possible as it moves through. The latest day 2 outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a risk for severe weather, with most of us under a level 2 out of 5 risk Make sure you have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued, like the WYMT weather app.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded most of our region to a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe weather on Friday. (WYMT Weather)

The main threats will be hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain. A brief isolated spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out either.

Highs will struggle to climb into the mid-70s and we will see some breezy conditions at times. Those chances for showers and storms continue into Friday night as lows look to drop into the upper 50s.

Derby Saturday doesn’t look much better, at least in our area. Rain chances will continue off and on in scattered form for much of the day. If you are heading to Louisville, you MIGHT catch a break, at least around race time. Highs will top out in the low 60s, if we’re lucky. We’ll drop into the low 50s overnight as rain chances slowly end.

Sunday looks much better, both condition and temperature-wise. After a few morning clouds, sunshine returns and we see highs climb back into the low to mid-70s.

