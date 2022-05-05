Pulaski County drive-in theater closing

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A drive-in theater that has served generations of Pulaski Countians will remain closed.

Managers of the 27 Drive-In, so named because of its location just of of US Highway 27, announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that the drive-in will remain closed.

The drive-in originally opened in 1967 and operated for 54 years.

Management said “the combination of many factors has damaged the viability of the operation,” and that the decision was made after “much deliberation.”

The post also said that they are considering redevelopment options for the property.

