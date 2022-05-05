Advertisement

Pulaski County drive-in theater closing

"Sorry, we're closed" sign
"Sorry, we're closed" sign(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A drive-in theater that has served generations of Pulaski Countians will remain closed.

Managers of the 27 Drive-In, so named because of its location just of of US Highway 27, announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that the drive-in will remain closed.

The drive-in originally opened in 1967 and operated for 54 years.

Management said “the combination of many factors has damaged the viability of the operation,” and that the decision was made after “much deliberation.”

The post also said that they are considering redevelopment options for the property.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Officials with America's Small Business Development Center estimate small business owners...
Hazard business owners reflect during National Small Business Week
Public Service Commission approves sale of Kentucky Power
The panel is being held by the University of Kentucky Institute for Rural Journalism and...
Leaders in rural journalism to hold panel in Hazard
Upcoming kindergarten students had tons of fun with inflatables, ice cream, and a visit from...
Pike County Schools host ‘Kindergarten Camp’