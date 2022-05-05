Advertisement

Mountain lawmakers react to Public Service Commission approving Kentucky Power sale

American Electric Power to sell all Kentucky operations to Liberty Utilities.
American Electric Power to sell all Kentucky operations to Liberty Utilities.(Dakota Makres)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Public Service Commission approved the sale of Kentucky Power on Wednesday. Members of the Mountain Caucus told WYMT they worked hard to get a better deal on the sale for Eastern Kentuckians.

Representative Angie Hatton (D) of Whitesburg said Liberty Utilities paid more than $580 million more than what AEP is worth.

”We were asking that 90% of that be returned to their customers, what we got was between $113 million and $158 million, and that’s not nothing,” she said.

It is a nearly $3 billion sale. The Public Service Commission stated Liberty would also take on more than $1 billion in debt.

”We’re also concerned about why anyone would bid that much more, for a company here, where the poorest people in the world are paying these rates,” she added.

There are some conditions to the sale. Hatton said AEP was ordered to pay $40 million in fuel adjustments to customers, along with paying them back for subsidizing other affiliates at the expense of Kentuckians.

”Our biggest concern is the way AEP has treated us all these years, overcharging their customers and underinvesting in the region,” Hatton said.

Failure to address the subsidizing issue will result in an additional $45 million payment to Kentucky Power customers.

Co-chair of the Mountain Caucus, Senator Brandon Smith (R) of Hazard said there are some wins to the approval.

”The arrow shifted in favor of the ratepayer and that’s a win,” he said. we don’t have the power to stop and block the sale, and that was never the intent.”

”This deal going forward will help make the rates, I feel, more stable,” he added. “It will take away the fluctuations, I think it’s going to make it more affordable.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement on the sale.

“Our office went before the PSC to ensure Eastern Kentucky electric utility ratepayers benefitted from Liberty’s acquisition of Kentucky Power from AEP, and we are pleased that our efforts resulted in over $143 million in benefits for Kentucky ratepayers.

“We know rising utility bills have strained the budgets of many Kentuckians, and we appreciate that the PSC adopted modifications to create savings for Kentucky ratepayers before authorizing the sale of Kentucky Power.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron

You can read AEP’s response here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Knox Countians gathered at the Knox Courthouse Thursday in observation of the National Day of...
Eastern Kentuckians recognize National Day of Prayer
(Source: MGN)
Kentucky Supreme Court reprimands Southeastern Kentucky Circuit Court Clerk
Public Service Commission approves sale of Kentucky Power
Photo Courtesy: Hazard Fire Department Facebook page
Update: Road back open following incident involved overturned tractor trailer