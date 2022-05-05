Leaders in rural journalism to hold panel in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several leaders in the field of journalism will meet to discuss the issues at a panel in Hazard later this month.

The panel on “Journalism in Rural America” will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 in Room 208 of the J. Marvin Jolly Training Center at Hazard Community and Technical College.

The panel is the last in a series of talks in the “Democracy and the Informed Citizen” series.

The panel will feature Russ Cassady, regional editor for Appalachian Newspapers, Inc., which publishes the Hazard Herald, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, the Paintsville Herald and the Appalachian News-Express; Neil Middleton, Vice President and General Manager of WYMT-TV in Hazard; and Jay Nolan, CEO of the Nolan Group, which publishes newspapers in several smaller communities in the state.

Al Cross, director of the UK Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, will moderate the panel.

“At a time when the meaning and conduct of democracy are being debated, and Americans lack trust in major news media, they have more trust in local news media,” Cross said. “But that trust is being undermined by the national media environment, and the financial pressures that make local news media less able to provide the news and information that their communities need.”

The panel is expected to last around 90 minutes and it is free and open to the public.

