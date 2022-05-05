‘Kindness Rocks’ Appalachian Horse Project spreads message of Kindness to humans and horses

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers with the Appalachian Horse Project are spreading the message that ‘Kindness Rocks,’ by hiding painted ‘Kindness Rocks’ at the Knott County Trail Day.

Kristin Maggard is a volunteer with the AHP. She said the ‘Kindness Rocks’ initiative is about spreading kindness to humans and horses.

“To kind of get the message out there and to have fun, to find it, ‘oh look this is really cute,’ keep it, re-hide it. They’ve got our hashtag on the back of it they can find us on social media.” She said.

The APH provides veterinary care and rehoming to free-roaming horses in southeast Kentucky.

Maggard is hoping folks will bring their own painted rocks to their tent at the Knott County Trail Days over the weekend, that will then be hidden.

“You can bring them back here and we’ll do the online photos for you, or you can do them yourself and repaint the rock and re-hide or just keep the rock.” said Kailey Johnson, a Volunteer with the AHP.

Folks who find a rock and turn it in to the APH tent can expect a small prize.

Those interested in supporting the Appalachian Horse Project can visit their Facebook page for more information.

