Kentucky Supreme Court reprimands Southeastern Kentucky Circuit Court Clerk

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky Circuit Court Clerk is facing a rebuke from the state’s highest court.

On Thursday, a release from the Supreme Court of Kentucky said Chief Justice John Minton publicly reprimanded Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk Roger Schott.

The action was for violations of the Kentucky Court of Justice Personnel Policies and the Code of Conduct for Circuit Court Clerks (CCCCC).

The release said a complaint was filed against Schott for violating personnel policies in a situation with an employee that happened in 2021.

The official complaint said Schott fired an employee without following policies put in place by the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.