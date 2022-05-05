‘It’s fun for all of us’: Students gather for Pike County Special Olympics

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students, faculty and staff gathered Thursday at Northpoint Academy in Pikeville for the Pike County Special Olympics.

“Everybody just having a good time, enjoying some beautiful weather,” said Northpoint Academy Jobs for American Graduates (JAG) Specialist Rick Branham. “It’s close to the end of school, so what a better way to end off our school year with some great field time with some great kids.”

JAG students from Northpoint Academy and across the county also came out to help out and have some fun.

“This is just as much fun to the JAG students as it is to the special needs students,” said Branham. “It’s fun for all of us. Who are we trying to kid? It’s fun for all of us.”

But the event was all about the student-athletes. Inviting those with special needs from across Pike County as well as Pikeville Independent and Jenkins Independent to join in on the fun, but also for some friendly competition.

“You’re also going to see them competing,” said Pike County School Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins. “They love to compete, everybody loves to compete, and it’s just really a fun time for them.”

The event had previously been canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but the kids are excited to be back together and officials are excited to have the event back on the schedule.

“The pandemic, I mean, obviously, it’s knocked our students out of so many things and this is one of those programs,” said Superintendent Adkins, “and one of the programs that I’ve really, truly missed over the last two years.”

Superintendent Adkins said, although this event is not affiliated with the official Special Olympics, the kids are just as excited and the event means just as much.

