Advertisement

Hazard’s Andrew Ford signs with Asbury Basketball

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two-year starter Andrew “Smiley” Ford will continue his basketball career with the Asbury Eagles.

“It’s a privilege, you know, especially with my knee and everything,” said Ford. “I really didn’t know if I was gonna be able to so I’m just blessed.”

Ford averaged 21.1 points per game in just 14 games during his senior campaign.

The Eagles finished the season with a 16-12 record.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Shelby Stewart signs with Alice Lloyd College.
Corbin’s Shelby Stewart signs with Alice Lloyd
Strickland had 690 passing yards for five touchdown completions
Alex Strickland signs with UVA Wise
KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard - May 3, 2022
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) brings the ball up court as Detroit Pistons forward Tyler...
Tyler Herro named NBA Sixth Man of the Year