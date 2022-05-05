Hazard’s Andrew Ford signs with Asbury Basketball

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two-year starter Andrew “Smiley” Ford will continue his basketball career with the Asbury Eagles.

“It’s a privilege, you know, especially with my knee and everything,” said Ford. “I really didn’t know if I was gonna be able to so I’m just blessed.”

Ford averaged 21.1 points per game in just 14 games during his senior campaign.

The Eagles finished the season with a 16-12 record.

