Hazard business owners reflect during National Small Business Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - May 1 to May 7 is National Small Business Week (NSBW) across America.

Since 1963, the U.S. President proclaimed a certain week each year to be NSBW.

Linda Caudill, owner of Blessed & Grateful in Hazard, has a newly opened stand in The Shoppes on North Main at Nu 2 U.

She and Stephanie Callahan, owner of Hot Mess Express 606, said Hazard would be a very different place without the thriving small business community.

”Desolate,” described Caudill. “There would be no home town feel for one thing.”

”It’d be pretty sad,” said Callahan. “We would just have Wal-Mart and Wal-Mart doesn’t have a lot of good Mothers Day gifts, you know, you get a card and some chocolate.”

Shoppers like Jayne Campbell said they would miss the special stuff you can only find at a small business.

”I love shopping at small businesses because you can get really unique, nice things,” she said.

Officials with America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) estimate that more than half of Americans either own or work for a small business.

Downtown Hazard is a recent example of small business success, with numerous businesses opening over just the past few months.

Now, owners are cooperating together in a different part of town in a business venture they said benefits everyone.

”They have a lot of foot traffic,” said Callahan of The Shoppes on North Main. “There’s a lot of people that come in from all over the place to see Nu 2 U and check out all the different stuff they have and all the booths.”

And they said this gives people a reason to visit the Queen City of the Mountains.

”It would be a pretty boring place [without these businesses],” said Campbell. “I mean, we would have to go out of town because there’s definitely Wal-Mart but you can’t get everything [there].”

During NSBW, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is highlighting tax benefits and resources tied to the theme for this year’s celebration: " Building a Better America through Entrepreneurship.”

IRS officials want to remind self-employed people and gig workers, to make estimated tax payments quarterly.

