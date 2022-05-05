Advertisement

Emmalena Elementary holds balloon release in memory of beloved bus driver

ELVEN HURT EMMALENA
By Keaton Hall
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and Faculty at Emmalena Elementary in Knott County held a balloon release in memory of a beloved bus driver, who died recently.

Elven hurt had been with the school since 2014 as a bus driver.

Older students released balloons from the bus that Hurt used to drive every day, while younger students and faculty watched from outside.

Emmalena Principal, Jeff Honeycutt said Hurt was a valued member of the school, who was always eager to volunteer his time to help the students.

Tabitha Ritchie is a teacher’s assitant at Emmalena. She say Hurt drove her daughter to school for years.

“Elven was just a good friend, he was a jewel. He started driving a bus when my daughter was in kindergarten and now she’s in seventh grade.” She said. “He was just a great friend. He loved the kids. He loved all the kids in Knott county.”

Hurt was a well-know sports fan in the area, cheering for all of Knott county’s teams.

Ritchie said hurt was like a grandpa to many of the students and athletes.

