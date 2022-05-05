Eastern Kentuckians recognize National Day of Prayer

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - People across the mountains are observing the annual National Day of Prayer (NDP) on Thursday, May 5.

Several gatherings are scheduled throughout the day in Eastern Kentucky.

At noon, people of all faiths from Pikeville to Barbourville, and points in-between, gathered to offer prayer for the nation.

In Williamsburg, Whitley County residents told WYMT that from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. people of all faiths are invited to offer prayer at several stations near the Whitley County Courthouse. Stations include: education, military, media, religious leaders and political leaders among others.

Knox Countians gathered at the Knox Courthouse Thursday in observation of the National Day of Prayer. (Associate Pastor Timothy Yaden of Parkway Ministries)

There will be a gathering at 6:00 p.m. in Hazard next to City Hall.

According to the National Day of Prayer website, the day exists to mobilize unified public prayer for America.

It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Public calls for prayer are significant in American history. The NDP website traces the tradition to 1775 when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation.

President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a day of “humiliation, fasting, and prayer,” in 1863 according to the NDP organization.

The law was amended in 1982 by President Ronald Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May.

Click here to read President Biden’s 2022 National Day of Prayer Proclamation.

