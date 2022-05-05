Advertisement

Deputy on beach patrol runs over woman lying in sand, sheriff’s office says

A deputy in Florida struck a beachgoer with his patrol vehicle Wednesday, officials said.
A deputy in Florida struck a beachgoer with his patrol vehicle Wednesday, officials said.(MariuszBlach/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A deputy on beach patrol ran over a woman who was lying out on a Florida beach Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Todd Brien, who has been with the department for eight years, struck a 23-year-old beachgoer with his patrol vehicle in St. Pete Beach while she was lying on her back in the sand.

According to investigators, the front driver-side tire of Brien’s Chevy Tahoe drove over the victim’s right side and mid-to-upper back area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured, and officials are continuing to investigate.

