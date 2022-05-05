Advertisement

Crews respond to fire in downtown Pikeville, three homes damaged in blaze

Officials say the call came at around 3:45 p.m. reporting of a house fire on South College St.
Officials say the call came at around 3:45 p.m. reporting of a house fire on South College St.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday evening in downtown Pikeville, crews with the Pikeville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 121 South College St.

Officials with the department said the call came through around 3:45 p.m. and the fire was mostly extinguished in around 30 minutes.

The home had minor damage and the exteriors of two neighboring homes were also damaged, but officials say there were no injuries.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire, but officials said it is under investigation.

