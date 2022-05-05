Crews respond to fire in downtown Pikeville, three homes damaged in blaze

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday evening in downtown Pikeville, crews with the Pikeville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 121 South College St.

Officials with the department said the call came through around 3:45 p.m. and the fire was mostly extinguished in around 30 minutes.

The home had minor damage and the exteriors of two neighboring homes were also damaged, but officials say there were no injuries.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire, but officials said it is under investigation.

