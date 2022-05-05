Corbin’s Shelby Stewart signs with Alice Lloyd

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The quintessential Lady Redhound basketball player will get to play at the next level.

Corbin’s Shelby Stewart signed with Alice Lloyd on Thursday.

“I’m just excited to play again,” Stewart said. “Four more years of basketball is what I’m most excited about.”

Stewart leaves Corbin as the schools all-time leading scorer, helping lead her team to the KHSAA Sweet 16.

”It’s really the best possible scenario to end on in my opinion,” Stewart said. “We ended at the state tournament so that’s the best thing we could have ended on.”

