Traffic pattern changes, long delays expected as road construction starts in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are warning of traffic pattern changes and long delays as road construction starts in Perry County.

A slide and pavement repair project is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 5 on the Hal Rogers Parkway.

The project begins at milepoint 56.1 and lasts until milepoint 57.2.

This will cause “significant” traffic pattern changes at Exit 56 on the Parkway.

The changes include lane shifts, a detour and an exit ramp being closed. These changes are expected to be in effect for six to eight weeks.

Drivers are asked to take note of the following:

Westbound traffic will be moved into the eastbound lane. This will result in short segments of two-way traffic on the same side of the concrete barrier.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto the exit ramp for KY-451 at Exit 56 and then will re-enter the Parkway. Drivers will be required to stop at the intersection of the ramp with KY-451.

Exit 56 will be CLOSED. People that normally use this exit will need to find an alternate route.

The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph through the project area. Officials urge people to use extreme caution.

Another project is expected to bring more delays to Perry County drivers.

Officials will work to repair a break in the pavement on KY-80.

The work will be done near milepoint 6.0, between the 84 Lumber Bridge and the Hal Rogers Parkway underpass near KY-2021.

Construction will start on Tuesday, May 10, and will continue through the rest of the week.

KY-80 is part of the detour for Hal Rogers Parkway Exit 56 drivers, so heavier-than-normal traffic is expected on the section of KY-80 under repair.

