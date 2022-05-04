Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Hal Rogers announce $1.5 million for water improvements in EKY

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Hal Rogers announced the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will be awarding $1.5 million to the Sandy Hook Water District.

The funds, which come from ARC’s infrastructure program, will help improve water systems in the area.

According to a release from McConnell and Rogers, the current Sandy Hook Water Treatment Plant is more than 60 years old and in desperate need of improvements.

“I established a special fund within the ARC to improve Appalachia’s water infrastructure because I know how important it is for Kentucky’s families and businesses to have consistent, high-quality water resources. I’m proud communities around Eastern Kentucky have already reaped the benefits of this program and am glad Elliott County will now receive funding to improve their water system,” said Senator McConnell. “The ARC supports vital projects across Appalachia, and I will continue to advocate for robust ARC funding alongside my friend, Congressman Rogers, to serve the Kentuckians who need our help.”

“It is a blessing to have assurance in good clean water when you turn on the faucet. This massive project will ensure families and businesses in Elliott County have an updated, reliable water system for years to come,” said Congressman Hal Rogers. “Senator McConnell and I have protected funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission for many years, because of critical investments like this in rural Kentucky that give our small communities the support they need to take care of Eastern Kentuckians.”

