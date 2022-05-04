Second life, second chances: Martin County celebrates new Addiction Recovery Care center

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) – For the Inez community, Wednesday was a day for celebrating second chances.

State and local leaders gathered in Martin County for the grand opening of the newest Addiction Recovery Care center, planting hope at White Oak Hill.

The new men’s treatment facility will offer 140 beds to those seeking a safe place to begin the journey of recovery.

Announced in late 2020, the new facility is giving second life to a former school building in the Inez community.

Officials with ARC said it is a picture of the ability to give a second chance to a discarded space, using that space to do the same restorations in the people who are too often pushed aside.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the growth for the organization- as it creates new facilities in the places that need them most- is proof of that hope is here and recovery is real.

Congressman Hal Rogers addressed the crowd, saying it has been a journey to watch the growth of programs like ARC through the years, as they work to bring to light issues that are often too stigmatized and hidden away.

The congressman was given a handcrafted baseball bat, or a “Second Chance Slugger,” to recognize the work he has put in with organizations like ARC and Operation UNITE, with Robinson thanking him for always going up to bat for the region against the epidemic.

The new space, which brings around 40 jobs and training opportunities to the area, holds a special place in the heart of ARC CEO Tim Robinson. Robinson is a Martin County native who founded the organization after finding sobriety.

White Oak Hill is named after his late father’s favorite song and its chapel, the “Tim G. Robinson, Sr. Chapel,” was named in his memory.

But, for Robinson, this facility is about more than coming home- it’s about changing home. Offering recovery, resources, restoration, and a real shot at a second chance to anyone seeking help.

With more partnerships on the horizon to help the new facility and others under the ARC umbrella grow, representatives said they are excited for the hope and help announcements like these bring together those who need them most.

If you, or someone you know, is looking for a facility like White Oak Hill, you can find more information about ARC’s facilities at ARCCenters.com.

