Rain chances early, clouds control temperatures later

(WOWT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep those umbrellas handy for a little while this morning in some areas. Once it ends, we get a brief break.

Today and Tonight

Showers are on the way out and should be gone by 9 a.m. for most folks. Skies will gradually clear, for some, by the afternoon hours. Models are trying to show a few clouds sticking around for longer for parts of the area. Depending on if that is the case, that will absolutely affect our highs for today. We could see highs in the mid to upper 60s in the northern counties and highs in the mid-70s to the south. We’re going to try 70 for our official forecast, trying to split the difference.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies return for all and temperatures drop into the low to mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Most of Thursday looks dry, but clouds and rain chances will return by Thursday night with our next disturbance. That will bring us chances for showers and storms for most of the day on Friday. Highs on Thursday should return to the upper 70s and struggle to get into the 70s on Friday. Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs in Louisville is not looking good.

We look to split the weekend with rain chances still in play for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and temperatures staying in the 60s for daytime highs. Sunday looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. I can’t rule out a stray shower or two though. Highs bounce back into the mid to upper 70s.

Stay tuned!

