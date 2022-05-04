Quiet break before more unsettled weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a rough and tumble evening for some last night, things are looking slightly better as we head into the second half of the week, but we’re not done with the unsettled weather just yet.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve seen cloudy skies throughout the day today and should expect to see minimal clearing overnight. With cooler air in the region but skies staying cloudy we’ll be near average for overnight lows in the lower to middle 50s.

High pressure will temporarily be in control for the first half of Thursday, allowing skies to try to clear in the morning hours. However, clouds will be on the increase late in the day as the next round of showers and storms starts to work closer to the region. Those should hold off until the evening and early overnight hours. After highs in the upper 70s during the day, we’re back into the lower 60s overnight.

The Weekend and Beyond

Heading into Friday, the pattern continues to look active as our frontal boundary gets hung up in the area, allowing for waves of showers and, at times, thunderstorms to roam the mountains. Not necessarily a washout, but the potential will be there for rain at any point which could be on the heavy side. With clouds and showers around, things do look cooler with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Even cooler as the frontal boundary slides past us on Saturday, keeping clouds and lingering showers around as highs only get into the middle 60s.

The good news, however, is that sunshine and warmer temperatures will take back over as a much quieter pattern takes hold to finish the weekend and head into next week. Sunshine returns Sunday and through the beginning of the work week as highs warm from the middle 70s on Sunday up into the middle 80s by the middle of next week.

