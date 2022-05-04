Police searching for suspect following early morning shooting in Powell County

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are actively searching for a suspect accused in an early morning shooting that left one person critically injured.

Officials with Stanton Police posted on their Facebook page police responded to a shooting complaint at the Pine Creek subdivision around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found one victim, but did not find the alleged shooter. He was since been identified as Aaron Couch, 21.

He was last seen near the intersection of Hatton Creek Road and Highway 1115. We are told he is considered armed and dangerous and you should not approach him if you see him. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

He was last seen wearing a black and red leather jacket, blue jeans and light-colored Nike tennis shoes. Police say Couch has ties to Clay City, Winchester and Lexington.

Due to Couch’s last known location being close to Powell County Middle and High School, school officials have decided to transition to an NTI day for Wednesday.

