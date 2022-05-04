Advertisement

Police searching for suspect following early morning shooting in Powell County

Stanton shooting suspect
Stanton shooting suspect(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are actively searching for a suspect accused in an early morning shooting that left one person critically injured.

Officials with Stanton Police posted on their Facebook page police responded to a shooting complaint at the Pine Creek subdivision around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found one victim, but did not find the alleged shooter. He was since been identified as Aaron Couch, 21.

He was last seen near the intersection of Hatton Creek Road and Highway 1115. We are told he is considered armed and dangerous and you should not approach him if you see him. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

He was last seen wearing a black and red leather jacket, blue jeans and light-colored Nike tennis shoes. Police say Couch has ties to Clay City, Winchester and Lexington.

Due to Couch’s last known location being close to Powell County Middle and High School, school officials have decided to transition to an NTI day for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elzie Wagers
Clay County man charged with murdering woman, sheriff says
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Rain chances early, clouds control temperatures later
Korean War soldier identified, to be interred in hometown
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook page
Golden Alert: Somerset Police asking for help to find missing woman
Kentucky avian flu
Kentucky Avian flu