Pike County Schools host ‘Kindergarten Camp’

Upcoming kindergarten students had tons of fun with inflatables, ice cream, and a visit from...
Upcoming kindergarten students had tons of fun with inflatables, ice cream, and a visit from Clifford.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Schools recently hosted a “Kindergarten Camp” at Northpoint Academy on May 3-4.

The camp invited children who will be moving up to kindergarten in the upcoming Fall 2022 semester.

The goal was to not only test the children’s readiness to move on from Pre-K and Headstart but also to socialize and meet their new classmates.

“I mean, ABCs, 123s, colors, shapes, numbers, all that, it’s important and we do those,” said Pre-K and Headstart Director Patricia Collins, “but socialization, self-help skills, that’s our focus.”

The children also got a chance to have some fun with an ice cream truck as well as inflatables, a playground and a visit from Clifford the Big Red Dog.

