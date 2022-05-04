Louisville stores seeing record-breaking sales this Derby season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The closer it gets to Derby, the more packed it is inside Pix Shoes in Downtown Louisville.

On Tuesday, it was almost impossible to walk around the store, according to owner Carolyn Hampton.

She said that’s a good problem.

“This is my Derby,” Hampton said. “I’ve never been to the Kentucky Derby. This is my Derby. Come January, it’s game on. Derby starts at the end of January for me and is over at 6 o’clock in the evening, and hopefully I get to watch a little bit of the race. That’s my Derby.”

This year, Hampton should be standing in the winner’s circle, because Pix Shoes has made more sales than ever before.

“Have done this for 49 years, and this, by far, has been the best Derby season ever,” Hampton said.

Pix Shoes is Hampton’s livelihood, and this year she’s made up for lost time thanks to COVID-19 and a half-capacity track.

“It was sad,” Hampton said. “It was very sad, because this is my happy time, and it’s really my year, because we have Easter, Derby, Mother’s Day. Those are three major times of my year, and I missed them.”

Following two years of slow business, Hampton’s customers have been picking fascinators over hats in bright, bold colors to wear during the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

It’s a similar story at That Cute Little Shop off Brownsboro Rd. The dresses, fascinators, and accessories have been flying off the shelves, with more merchandise coming in every day.

Sales associate Julia Hext told WAVE News customers are picking pink, white, and purple most often for their Derby outfits.

Wednesday was the first day in a while that people weren’t lined up outside waiting for the store to open.

“I feel like people are more ready than ever to get out there and get to the track, so we have been busier than we imagined,” Hext said. “It has been great. We’re in this new location in our Louisville store, and we’ve had people from all over come find us to shop for a Derby outfit.”

The mad rush to find a Derby outfit isn’t over either. Both That Cute Little Shop and Pix Shoes plan to stay open on Derby Day.

