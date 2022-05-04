Advertisement

Korean War soldier identified, to be interred in hometown

(WGCL)
By The Associated Press
May. 4, 2022
FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials said the remains of a recently identified Eastern Kentucky soldier who was killed in the Korean War will be interred in his hometown of Whitesburg.

The U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox said Tuesday in a statement that graveside services for Army Cpl. Donald L. Menken will be performed May 14 by Everidge Funeral Home in Whitesburg before interment at Green Acres Cemetery.

Menken was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in February after his remains were identified using DNA analysis and other evidence.

He was 21 when he was reported missing on June 10, 1953, after being wounded by artillery shell fragments.

