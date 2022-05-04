Advertisement

Keeneland sets plans for Derby Day

For the first time since the pandemic began, Keeneland is announcing it will be at full capacity on Derby Day.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since the pandemic began, Keeneland is announcing it will be at full capacity on Derby Day.

If you want that Derby feel and don’t like large crowds, like say 150,000 race fans at Churchill Downs, Keeneland may be your speed.

The track is expecting 15,000 fans on Saturday.

“It’s fun to have our large crowds back. Derby Day at Keeneland has been a long-standing tradition here where our fans like to come decorate our tables and set up here, everyone wears a hat, it’s just a festive environment,” said Kara Heissenbuttel, the director of operations at Keeneland.

So, what can you expect?

“The fans can come out and enjoy Maker’s Mark drink specials throughout the property, live music at the Bud Light stage at the Paddock, a hat contest, children’s activities with pony rides,” Heissenbuttel said.

There won’t be any live racing there, but track officials said you won’t know the difference. The betting windows will be open.

“It’s amazing how lively this crowd is, considering we don’t have actual races here on the track. We’ll have over a thousand TVs throughout the facility our jumbo screen here in the paddock,” Heissenbuttel said.

Heissenbuttel said you can bring in your own chairs, tables and decorations. No food or outside beverages are allowed.

However, you can bring your own food and beverage to the Hill, the designated tailgating area.

Gates open at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. It’s recommended you buy tickets online ahead of time.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

‘It will save lives’: Congressman Hal Rogers announces funding for Johnson County first...
‘It will save lives’: Congressman Hal Rogers announces funding for Johnson County first responders
Hazard community leaders hold ribbon cutting ceremony to honor local shop’s rebranding
EKU faculty and staff are unionizing, school responds
ARC Opens Martin County facility.
Second life, second chances: Martin County celebrates new Addiction Recovery Care center