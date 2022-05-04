Advertisement

High School Scoreboard - May 3, 2022

KHSAA Baseball and Softball
KHSAA Baseball and Softball(KHSAA)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain baseball and softball teams braved the rain for some Tuesday night ball.

BASEBALL

Bluegrass United (Lexington Home School) 10, Wolfe County 8

Breathitt County 19, Buckhorn 7 (6 innings)

Corbin 13, Clay County 5

Estill County 9, Owsley County 0

Jackson County 11, Barbourville 5

Jenkins 7, Jackson City7 (5 innings)

Lawrence County 13, Johnson Central 10

Letcher Central 27, Cordia 0 (3 innings)

Middlesboro 19, Pineville 1 (3 innings)

Paintsville 7, Pikeville 3

Perry Central 16, Leslie County 1 (4 innings)

Pike Central 12, Phelps 1 (5 innings)

Prestonsburg 10, Betsy Layne 0

Southwestern 12, North Laurel 8

SOFTBALL

Bell County 4, Knox Central 3

Estill County 15, Owsley County 0 (4 innings)

Jackson County 8, Clay County 5

Johnson Central 6, Letcher Central 1 (5 innings)

Lee County 14, Powell County 10

Middlesboro 21, Harlan 3 (4 innings)

North Laurel 10, Harlan County 0 (5 innings)

Perry Central 15, Hazard 3 (5 innings)

Pike Central 15, Knott Central 0 (4 innings)

Pineville 12, Barbourville 2 (5 innings)

Rockcastle 11, Lincoln County 1 (5 innings)

Somerset 3, Garrard County 2

South Laurel 10, Williamsburg 0 (5 innings)

Wolfe County 16, Jackson City 14

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elzie Wagers
Clay County man charged with murdering woman, sheriff says
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) brings the ball up court as Detroit Pistons forward Tyler...
Tyler Herro named NBA Sixth Man of the Year
KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard - May 2, 2022
Game against the Auburn Tigers at PMAC on 12 31, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Two SEC transfers join Kentucky women’s basketball team
Dare Rosenthal announced Wednesday that he's declaring for the NFL Draft.
Dare Rosenthal signs UDFA deal with Atlanta