High School Scoreboard - May 3, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain baseball and softball teams braved the rain for some Tuesday night ball.

BASEBALL

Bluegrass United (Lexington Home School) 10, Wolfe County 8

Breathitt County 19, Buckhorn 7 (6 innings)

Corbin 13, Clay County 5

Estill County 9, Owsley County 0

Jackson County 11, Barbourville 5

Jenkins 7, Jackson City7 (5 innings)

Lawrence County 13, Johnson Central 10

Letcher Central 27, Cordia 0 (3 innings)

Middlesboro 19, Pineville 1 (3 innings)

Paintsville 7, Pikeville 3

Perry Central 16, Leslie County 1 (4 innings)

Pike Central 12, Phelps 1 (5 innings)

Prestonsburg 10, Betsy Layne 0

Southwestern 12, North Laurel 8

SOFTBALL

Bell County 4, Knox Central 3

Estill County 15, Owsley County 0 (4 innings)

Jackson County 8, Clay County 5

Johnson Central 6, Letcher Central 1 (5 innings)

Lee County 14, Powell County 10

Middlesboro 21, Harlan 3 (4 innings)

North Laurel 10, Harlan County 0 (5 innings)

Perry Central 15, Hazard 3 (5 innings)

Pike Central 15, Knott Central 0 (4 innings)

Pineville 12, Barbourville 2 (5 innings)

Rockcastle 11, Lincoln County 1 (5 innings)

Somerset 3, Garrard County 2

South Laurel 10, Williamsburg 0 (5 innings)

Wolfe County 16, Jackson City 14

