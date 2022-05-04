High School Scoreboard - May 3, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain baseball and softball teams braved the rain for some Tuesday night ball.
BASEBALL
Bluegrass United (Lexington Home School) 10, Wolfe County 8
Breathitt County 19, Buckhorn 7 (6 innings)
Corbin 13, Clay County 5
Estill County 9, Owsley County 0
Jackson County 11, Barbourville 5
Jenkins 7, Jackson City7 (5 innings)
Lawrence County 13, Johnson Central 10
Letcher Central 27, Cordia 0 (3 innings)
Middlesboro 19, Pineville 1 (3 innings)
Paintsville 7, Pikeville 3
Perry Central 16, Leslie County 1 (4 innings)
Pike Central 12, Phelps 1 (5 innings)
Prestonsburg 10, Betsy Layne 0
Southwestern 12, North Laurel 8
SOFTBALL
Bell County 4, Knox Central 3
Estill County 15, Owsley County 0 (4 innings)
Jackson County 8, Clay County 5
Johnson Central 6, Letcher Central 1 (5 innings)
Lee County 14, Powell County 10
Middlesboro 21, Harlan 3 (4 innings)
North Laurel 10, Harlan County 0 (5 innings)
Perry Central 15, Hazard 3 (5 innings)
Pike Central 15, Knott Central 0 (4 innings)
Pineville 12, Barbourville 2 (5 innings)
Rockcastle 11, Lincoln County 1 (5 innings)
Somerset 3, Garrard County 2
South Laurel 10, Williamsburg 0 (5 innings)
Wolfe County 16, Jackson City 14
