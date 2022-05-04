Hazard community leaders hold ribbon cutting ceremony to honor local shop’s rebranding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After ten years of business, one Hazard boutique is going through some major changes.

The business formerly known as Nu 2 U is now The Shoppes On North Main.

On Wednesday, several Hazard leaders gathered to solidify the shop’s rebranding with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Those with the business say after growing the business and even remodeling the building it was time for a change.

“We wanted to rename and rebrand because when we started ten years ago, it was more or less a hobby, but its grown into a big girl business and really, the name didn’t reflect really what we are today,” said co-owner Charla Napier.

The Shoppes On North Main offers new and antique home décor, clothing and other items.

The business is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and from noon to 6:00 on Sundays.

