Golden Alert: Somerset Police asking for help to find missing woman

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern Kentucky county are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Somerset Police issued a Golden Alert Tuesday night for Mary Hornback, who was reported missing on April 26th.

We are told she was last seen moving out of her Main Street home in Somerset.

Hornback is white, 58 years old, with partially gray hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5′7″ and weighs around 300 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Somerset Police at 606-678-5178 or the Pulaski County 911 Center at 606-678-5008.

