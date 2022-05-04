Advertisement

Former Inez Middle School transformed into residential recovery center

ARC opens residential treatment center in Martin County, Kentucky
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) is expanding its services in Kentucky.

White Oak Hill will serve as a 140-bed men’s residential drug and alcohol treatment center.

The facility is located at the old Inez Middle School. Purchased back in 2020, the property has undergone complete renovations.

“We’ll employ around 50 employees treating those folks. It will be a residential program where people will come and stay and be here 24 hours in a staffed facility,” Tim Robinson, CEO of ARC, said.

Vanessa Keaton was the first resident of Karen’s Place. Keeton said through sharing her testimony through the years, she hopes it will bring hope to others.

“I had accepted the fate, the sad fate that one day they were going to find me dead, most likely with a needle outside of my arm,” Keeton said.

Years later, she’s recovering and has worked with ARC ever since seeking treatment. Keeton hopes this facility serves as a sign of new beginnings.

Developer Greg May’s company has previously worked with ARC to develop two addiction treatment facilities in Pike County and Knott County.

“The opioid and drug epidemic has taken so many lives and it’s deterred and detoured so many others. Today, we’re seeing here a community that has come together to provide the resources to give so many people second chances,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

