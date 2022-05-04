Advertisement

Federal, state, local law enforcement announce advancements in Appalachian prescription opioid operation

(MGN)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal, state and local law enforcement and health officials gathered in Cincinnati on Wednesday to announce a significant law enforcement operation regarding the opioid epidemic in the Appalachian region.

This announcement regards the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force (ARPO), an operation that aims to target medical professionals who have abused their licenses and profited from the opioid industry.

Officials said since the proposal of ARPO three years ago, they have charged more than a hundred individuals who are responsible for the distribution of more than 100 million pills.

”These medical professionals, let me make this clear, are operating no different than any drug dealer,” said Kenneth L. Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “They are simply donning white coats while they are prescribing dangerous levels of opioids.”

Those with ARPO added this is not a “one and done” operation. They will continue to combat the opioid epidemic in our region and help provide resources to those who need them.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Shooting suspect arrested after foot chase in Eastern Kentucky
Mountain News on H&I
Mountain News at 4:30 - Top Stores 5/2/22
Program Alert: WYMT Mountain News moves to H&I Wednesday afternoon
Martin County celebrates new Addiction Recovery Care center.
Second life, second chances: Martin County celebrates new Addiction Recovery Care center