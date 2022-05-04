Federal, state, local law enforcement announce advancements in Appalachian prescription opioid operation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal, state and local law enforcement and health officials gathered in Cincinnati on Wednesday to announce a significant law enforcement operation regarding the opioid epidemic in the Appalachian region.

This announcement regards the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force (ARPO), an operation that aims to target medical professionals who have abused their licenses and profited from the opioid industry.

Officials said since the proposal of ARPO three years ago, they have charged more than a hundred individuals who are responsible for the distribution of more than 100 million pills.

”These medical professionals, let me make this clear, are operating no different than any drug dealer,” said Kenneth L. Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “They are simply donning white coats while they are prescribing dangerous levels of opioids.”

Those with ARPO added this is not a “one and done” operation. They will continue to combat the opioid epidemic in our region and help provide resources to those who need them.

