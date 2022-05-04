Advertisement

Program Alert: WYMT Mountain News moves to H&I Wednesday afternoon

Mountain News at 4:30 - Top Stores 5/2/22
Mountain News at 4:30 - Top Stores 5/2/22
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a programming alert we would like to pass along to you.

Due to ongoing CBS Sports coverage, Mountain News First at Four will be seen on our second channel Heroes & Icons.

Heroes & Icons can be found over-the-air on channel 57.2 and is available on many cable providers that also carry WYMT.

Check your local listings for the channel number on your cable provider.

For those who do not have access to H&I, you can watch our newscasts on our second livestream here on WYMT.com and in the livestream player above.

Thank you for watching WYMT!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch was taken into custody after an...
Shooting suspect arrested after foot chase in Eastern Kentucky
Mountain News on H&I
Federal, state, local law enforcement announce advancements in Appalachian prescription opioid operation
Martin County celebrates new Addiction Recovery Care center.
Second life, second chances: Martin County celebrates new Addiction Recovery Care center