Democratic Senate Primary candidates meet voters in Somerset

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Zak Hawke
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Democratic candidates met voters ahead of the May 17 primary in Somerset Tuesday evening.

Among them are the four democrats vying for the party’s nomination to run against Senator Rand Paul in the November General Election. That is, Charles Booker, Ruth Gao, John Merrill and Joshua Blanton Sr.

WYMT’s Zak Hawke attended and asked each of the four for a reaction to recent abortion rights news, and what they would do for Southern and Eastern Kentuckians if elected to the United States Senate.

Concerning abortion:

”What it means is our personal dominion over our own bodies is being destroyed,” said John Merrill.

”I believe a woman should be able to do what she wants to do with her body,” said Joshua Blanton Sr. “I don’t believe the government should be able to force women to have children.”

”As a woman I’m very passionate about making sure we retain our rights and wanting to fight for that,” said Ruth Gao.

”We need to codify Roe, and we need to expand the Supreme Court to do it, but we need to win this Senate seat and make sure we get all that done,” said Charles Booker.

Concerning Southern and Eastern Kentuckians:

”I’m calling it a Kentucky New Deal,” said Booker. “It’s a vision of life, freedom and prosperity for every single one of us so that we end poverty. So that communities right here in Somerset, all across Kentucky, can thrive.”

”One, livable wage, that’s very important to me,” said Gao. “And then healthcare is very important. I think COVID has taught just how important accessible healthcare is.”

”I want weed legalized in the state of Kentucky and the federal level,” said Blanton Sr. “I also want term limits on Congress and Supreme Court Justices.”

”Special status, displaced energy workers. First in line for clean, new green energy jobs,” said Merrill.

Senator Paul faces primary challengers of his own.

Republicans Arnold Blankenship, Val Fredrick, Paul Hamilton, John Schiess and Tami Steinfield will be on the ballot on May 17.

The democratic senate primary candidates were joined by other local democratic candidates and candidates in non-partisan local races.

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s website has information on where and how to vote in the primary.

