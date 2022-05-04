Alex Strickland signs with UVA Wise

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County quarterback Alex Strickland will continue his football career at UVA Wise.

Strickland had 690 passing yards for five touchdown completions in addition to six rushing touchdowns during his senior season. He led the Bulldogs to the district championship game, falling to eventual state champion Belfry.

”It stands out because I feel like they have a great program. I’ve talked to all the coaches and everything, they all were great and they all seemed like they were really there for the players and everything. I felt like it’d be the best fit for me,” said Strickland. “For me and the school I feel like it’ll bring more attention back to Lawrence County. We’re a small area, we don’t get a lot of looks so I feel like this is really gonna help bring it back home.”

The Cavaliers finished the 2021 season 5-6.

