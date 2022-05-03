Advertisement

ZZ Top to make stop at Appalachian Wireless Arena

ZZ Top is making a stop in Pikeville in August.
ZZ Top is making a stop in Pikeville in August.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Rock group ZZ Top is hitting the Appalachian Wireless Arena stage this August, bringing their sound back to the city of Pikeville for the first time since 2007.

Arena officials say the concert is proof that the venue hosts more than country favorites- alongside separate events like Paw Patrol Live, Poison, Foreigner and more to diversify the offerings.

Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Josh Kesler said the community’s desire to gather is already filling seats, so grabbing your tickets early is the best way to secure a spot at the event.

“We’re doing it safely, of course, and we’re doing it fun. So, definitely get those tickets. Don’t wait ‘til the last minute ‘cause if you don’t get to see ZZ Top now, who knows when you’ll get to see them again,” Kesler said. “They’re right here in your back yard.””

The Raw Whisky Tour is set to stop at the arena August 28, offering fans a chance to take it all in starting at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

