Strong storms possible at times today and tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pull your umbrellas back out. You will likely need them at times today.

Today and Tonight

While most of us will start the day fairly dry, it will not stay that way. Temperatures will actually start working their way back up after bottoming out in the mid to upper 50s early Tuesday morning, thanks to warm air surging in from the south. It will be a breezy day at times, even outside of storms. Winds could gust up to 25-30 mph at times, so be ready for that.

Look for mainly cloudy skies to start the day, but scattered chances for showers and storms are around at times all day. They will pick up this evening and tonight as the front bears down on the mountains. While a few of those storms could turn severe, the overnight outlook from the Storm Prediction Center keeps most of the region under a level 1 out of 5 threat.

The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center keeps most of our region under a level 1 severe outlook. (WYMT Weather)

As always, make sure you have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued, especially tonight. The best chances for severe weather will be up toward the I-64/Mountain Parkway corridor into Central Kentucky, but most of us have a chance to see some stronger storms. The main threats will be damaging winds and the chances for some small hail. An isolated quick spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out in the counties in yellow, which are in a level 2 threat.

Those chances for showers and storms will continue into the nighttime hours and through early tomorrow morning. Highs will soar into the low to mid-80s thanks to the warm wind and drop to around 60 behind the front overnight.

Extended Forecast

While the rain chances follow us into early Wednesday, they should wrap up pretty quick. Skies will gradually clear, but temperatures will be much cooler, only topping out around 70. We’ll see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night and lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered showers and storms return to the region on Thursday ahead of cold front number 2 for the week, which looks to move in Thursday night into Friday. Highs will bounce back into the upper 70s on Thursday and crash into the low 70s on Friday as the rain chances pick up and stick around through the last day of the work and school week.

Models are still conflicted about the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, but if you plan on heading up to Churchill Downs in Louisville, you better hope the GFS is your solution. If so, you should be drier on Saturday. If the Euro wins out, it will not be a good time.

Stay tuned!

