Strong storms possible as cold front marches across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The possibility for a little strong to severe weather exists as we head through the evening hours as we track a cold front marching through the region.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Much of the northwestern half of the region remains in a Level 1 Marginal Risk of severe weather with the Level 2 Slight Risk just to our north. We will continue to keep an eye on the potential for stronger thunderstorms as a cold front pushes through the region. Widespread severe weather isn’t likely, however the possibility will be there for damaging wind and heavy rain as we run through the remainder of the nighttime hours. Even as strong storm chances diminish, scattered showers remain possible with overnight lows falling to near 60°

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible as we head into the middle of the work week, though a bit more sunshine will be possible as we head through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit closer to average with the mix of clouds, sun, and storms with highs in the middle 70s. Skies will try to part overnight, but things look to remain partly cloudy as lows fall back into the upper 50s.

The Second Half of the Week

We’re not finished with the showers and storms yet as more disturbances work into the mountains. Scattered showers will increase in coverage Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening as highs climb back into the middle 70s. Chances continue overnight as lows fall to near 60°. Our next front looks to come through by Friday, bringing with it yet another chance for some soaking showers and storms, a couple of which could yet again be on the strong side. Abundant showers will keep us in the lower 70s for highs with overnight lows falling into the middle 50s.

A briefly cooler pattern works in for the day on Saturday, thanks to a cutoff low pressure in the area keeping clouds and even a few showers around in the region. That’ll keep highs only around 70° for the afternoon hours. Showers work out overnight with lows back near normal in the lower 50s. Sunshine returns as we close out the weekend and head into next week with highs back near normal in the middle 70s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.