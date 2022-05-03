Advertisement

Sen. Mitch McConnell calls Supreme Court leaked draft a “lawless attack”

By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WYMT) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell issued a statement Tuesday after what he called a “lawless attack” on the independence of the Supreme Court.

Earlier Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft and said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

“Last night’s stunning breach was an attack on the independence of the Supreme Court. By every indication, this was yet another escalation in the radical left’s ongoing campaign to bully and intimidate federal judges and substitute mob rule for the rule of law.

“The disgraceful statements by President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and Leader Schumer refuse to defend judicial independence and the rule of law and instead play into this toxic spectacle. Real leaders should defend the Court’s independence unconditionally.

“This lawless action should be investigated and punished as fully as possible. The Chief Justice must get to the bottom of it and the Department of Justice must pursue criminal charges if applicable.

“All nine Justices should tune out the bad-faith noise and feel totally free to do their jobs, following the facts and the law where they lead.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell

