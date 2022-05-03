Reading corner, learning space unveiled for kids at EKY courthouse

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leaders with multiple organizations held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for a new reading corner and learning space for kids at the Perry County Courthouse.

The new space will be at SPARK Ministries inside of the courthouse.

A news release stated the ribbon-cutting kicks off an initiative “that will work to promote and support early learning and literacy for children whose parents and caregivers are undergoing treatment for addiction recovery.”

Save the Children awarded SPARK Ministries a grant to begin the reading corner and learning space.

