Advertisement

Reading corner, learning space unveiled for kids at EKY courthouse

Save the Children
Save the Children(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leaders with multiple organizations held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for a new reading corner and learning space for kids at the Perry County Courthouse.

The new space will be at SPARK Ministries inside of the courthouse.

A news release stated the ribbon-cutting kicks off an initiative “that will work to promote and support early learning and literacy for children whose parents and caregivers are undergoing treatment for addiction recovery.”

Save the Children awarded SPARK Ministries a grant to begin the reading corner and learning space.

We will have more on this story later on WYMT Mountain News First at Four.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd
Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
Double Kwik announces plans to open several Papa Johns locations

Latest News

Jonathan Whitaker
Pulaski County man arrested after attempting to flee police
Sen. Mitch McConnell calls Supreme Court leaked draft a “lawless attack”
2022 Kentucky Derby party set to kick off this weekend
2022 Kentucky Derby party set to kick off this weekend
The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center keeps most of our region under a level 1...
Strong storms possible at times today and tonight