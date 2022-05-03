Pulaski County man arrested after attempting to flee police

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Pulaski County Sheriff, Greg Speck, reported the arrest of an area man for several charges after attempts to serve warrants.

On April 30, Jonathan Scott Whitaker, 32, of Somerset, was found hiding underneath a mobile home off KY 1003.

Deputies said they asked him to come out but he refused, so they went under the trailer after him.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, one of the deputies used his taser on Whitaker before placing him under arrest.

He was initially charged with fleeing police and resisting arrest.

Then, deputies also served arrest warrants for fleeing police, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, improper display of registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and no registration plates.

The warrants are related to charges that go back to March 2020.

Whitaker is currently in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

